PF Overused All The Water In The Kariba Dam In Order To Generate Income After Running Dry Public Coffers – Statehouse

PF OVERUSED WATER IN THE DAM, CURRENT PROBLEM TECHNICAL – STATEHOUSE

By Angela Muchinshi

PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the previous regime overused all the water in the Kariba dam in order to generate income after allegedly running dry public coffers.



Speaking when he featured on 5 FM’s radio programme, Thursday, Bwalya said what the UPND administration was now dealing with was purely a technical issue and had nothing to do with politics.



“The President has always …



(Read full story @ Diggers.news)