By George Lemba(Koswe)

PF PANICKING: SAYS MOSHO IS NOT THEIR LAWYER: ZAMBIAN LAWS ARE CLEAR AND WHEN YOU ARE BANKRUPT, YOU GET DEREGISTERED

The corrupt and notorious criminal organisation called PF has started PANICKING after hearing that their own lawyer Lewis Mosho wants the party DEREGISTERED within 48 hours for failing to pay him 4 million kwacha.

Meanwhile another similar matter which will lead to PF being DEREGISTERED is in the high court and this where Kalandanya Music Promotions has sued PF for failing to pay him over 13 million kwacha.

We are told that in this case Bwalya Kalandanya is being represented by Luckson Mapushi and failure by PF to pay, will lead it being DEREGISTERED and if it produces this money plus the 4 million kwacha for Mosho, investigations wings will move in and question where this money has been gotten from especially that the party has failed to hold its convention citing financial challenges.

Their lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has now started distancing PF from Mosho refusing owing the lawyer and we are told that the PF through Edgar Lungu is in high gear engaging High Court judge named Zulu who is handling the other matter related to Bwalya Kalandanya to have the matter resolved in their favour and avoid by DEREGISTERED.