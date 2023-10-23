PF PARTY’S SELF – CANNIBALIZATION

By David Zulu.

Today’s suspensions of some leaders in the PF Party has brought to light the significant internal strife within the organization.

Many observers believe the party is on a self-destructive path, especially that some of those shown the door are senior officials who played pivotal roles in its founding. These suspensions will test the party’s unity and will further raise more legal questions on the legitimacy of its top leadership.

In addition to these internal challenges, there are multiple ongoing court cases challenging the legality of the party’s senior leadership, including the acting President, Given Lubinda.

Among those cases is one by Miles Sampa, who took legal action to challenge Lubinda’s role as acting President. Lubinda, who is seen by some as a surrogate of former President Edgar Lungu, faces opposition from original party members who identify themselves as “True Greens.” They view him as an outsider due to his ethnicity and political origins. Lubinda, originally from the Western region, previously served as the first Kabwata Member of Parliament for the UPND.

These suspensions, which also involve Chairperson Davis Mwila, may indicate a widespread rebellion within the PF Party, particularly originating from the North, where both Mwila and Sampa hail from.