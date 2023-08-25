By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PF PATH TO MASS RALLY

THE Patriotic Front applied to the Zambia Police on 10th August 2023 to hold a mass public rally on Saturday, 26th August 2023.

Below are details and path to the rally.

● 10th August, 2023, Patriotic Front deposits Notice for public rally to be held on 26th August 2023(letter received and acknowledged by Polive on 10th August 2023)

● Police advise that Lusaka City Council must be notified in light of traces of Covid-19 prevalence.

● 11th August,2023 Patriotic Front applies to the Lusaka City Council notifying them of the Public Rally.

● Zambia Police rejects request for Public Rally citing security concerns in their letter dated 15th August 2023.

● 16th August 2023, PF Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, meets the Deputy Inspector General of Police- Operations, Mr. Milner Muyambango to discuss the rejection from the Police. No conclusive decision was made.

● 17th August 2023-Patriotic Front, as required by the law, appeals to the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Jacob Mwiimbu over the Zambia Police decision to deny them opportunity to hold the rally.

● 23rd August 2023, Hon. Nakacinda and others meet Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security. Assurances are given that authority will be granted.

● 23rd August 2023. Minister of Home Affairs grants authority. He gives directives that the public rally go ahead. He however advised that the PF makes fresh application to the Inspector General of Police to agree on alternative date and security arrangements.

● On Thursday, 24th August 2023, Patriotic Front meets Inspector General of Police with his two deputies over the Minister’s approval and their intention to hold the rally. PF files fresh Notice to the Inspector General proposing the same date of Saturday, 26th August 2023. In the meeting, PF states that it is amenable to the date of 2nd September, 2023 in accordance with the law requiring 7 days Notice.

● Inspector General of Police responds insisting the PF can only have a public rally at the month-end of September 2023 in the letter dated 24th August 2023.

● 25th August- PF announces it will proceed with rally as authorities were being insincere and the party had complied and adhered to the provisions of the Public Order Act.