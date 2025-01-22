PF planned Mandevu rally unlawful and illegal- Police

INTENTIONS TO HOLD AN ILLEGAL PUBLIC PROCESSION IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY.



Lusaka, January 22, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service has taken note of a post circulating on a Facebook page under the name “Patriotic Front – PF” titled “Tonse Alliance to hold a mega rally in Mandevu Constituency this Weekend.” The post alleges that a public rally will be held in Mandevu Constituency this weekend.



The Zambia Police Service wishes to categorically state that the said public rally has not met the legal requirements as provided for under the Public Order Act, Chapter 113 of the Laws of Zambia. To date, no formal notification has been submitted to the police, and as such, no legal consideration for this gathering has been done.





We remind the public and all political parties that public processions, rallies, or gatherings require prior notification to the Zambia Police Service so as to ensure adequate security arrangements are in place. Any gathering held without meeting these legal requirements will be deemed unlawful.





The Zambia Police Service further urges members of the public to disregard this post and refrain from gathering at the said venue. We appeal to all citizens to respect the law and avoid engaging in activities that may disrupt public order or endanger public safety.





We wish to assure the nation that the Zambia Police Service remains committed to maintaining peace and order. All political parties and stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the police through proper channels to facilitate lawful and secure events.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.