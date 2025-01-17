PF PLEDGES TO SUPPORT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





Patriotic Front (PF) President Robert Chabinga has pledged to support President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections for his servanthood leadership and delivering on his campaign promises.





Mr. Chabinga says President Hichilema deserves to continue presiding over the country’s affairs beyond 2026 for building a solid foundation for economic recovery and raising Zambia’s governance profile.



