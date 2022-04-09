PF PONDERS BOUNCING BACK IN 2026

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Elections Remember Mutale says the chances of the former ruling party retaining power lies in the successful rebranding of the party and the message the party will be preaching to the public.

Mr Mutale says the party is taking the rebranding process seriously to ensure that all factors that led to its humiliating defeat last year are addressed.

He said PF is still a formidable force on the political landscape and is critical in the provision of credible checks and balances.

Mr Mutale has insisted that PF will bounce back in power in the 2026 general elections.