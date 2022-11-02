PF PRESIDENCY HAS NATIONAL CHARACTER – SIACHONA

By Michael Nyumbu

Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Chairperson, Leonard Siachona, says applications for party presidency where not restricted to one region of the country.

Siachona explains that contrary to information spread by some media outlets and politicians stating that the PF is a regional party evident from an influx of people from the same region vying for presidency, the platform was open for all members to apply.

He wonders why the failure of some individuals in other regions to forward their applications, would be blamed on the party when the process was free for all.

Siachona has since called on candidates who will not be elected for party President to support the winner to avoid disintegration of the party.

He has expressed hope that events that divided the party at the last General Conference that elected former President Edger Lungu as party leader will not be repeat as individuals where given an equal opportunity.

Those vying for the position are Miles Sampa, Emmanuel Mwamba, Geofrey Mwamba, Brian Mundubile, Greyford Monde, Given Lubinda, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Chishimba Kambwili and Chitalu Chilufya.

Meanwhile, PF Acting Secretary General, Nickson Chilangwa, says the party has started an all-inclusive process towards the Extra Ordinary General Conference following the receiving of applications from Presidential hopefuls.

He assures the general membership of the party and the country at large that no under-hand methods to disadvantage any of the aspiring candidates will be entertained.