PF PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU DESERVES RESPECT

Whilst those vying for the PF Party presidency and their supporters enjoy their democratic right to express their views, they should do so with due respect to the former Republican President Edgar Lungu who is the former ruling Party’s current President .

We are also concerned with emotional outbursts targeted against the former President as they will not only divide the Party whose Convention is slated for June next year, further weaken the biggest opposition in the country, detract it from providing credible checks and balances to Government, but also haunt President Lungu’s successor as he would-be a victim of similar emotional outbursts.

All in all, every patriotic member of the former ruling Party should not only thrive to practice respect for the current Party leader, preach peace and promote unity, but also rally behind the current Party President, who has indicated that he has run his race and is not available for 2026 as he desires to rest.

In view of the foregoing. we urge all party presidential aspiring candidates with their supporters to unite and not fragment the former ruling Party in an effort to steer the boat to it’s desired destination.

Issued by:

SPUKI MULEMWA