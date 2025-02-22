PF PRESIDENT  HAS ENDORSED PRESIDENT HH FOR 2026

The Patriotic Front -PF- party has endorsed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as its candidate for the 2026 General Election.





PF faction President ROBERT CHABINGA says the party has made the decision due to the ongoing development in many parts of the country.



Mr. CHABINGA, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has directed PF Secretary General MORGAN N’GONA to formalise the endorsement.



He announced this in Chipata District while addressing a public meeting at Katinta Primary School grounds in Mtenguleni, near Laweni Palace.





Mr. CHABINGA has accompanied President HICHILEMA to the N’cwala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni people.