PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS ORDERED TO STOP CAMPAIGNS TILL FURTHER NOTICE

All the PF Presidential aspirants have quietly been ordered to stop campaigns till given further guidance in order to reduce tension and wrangles in the party.

But insiders say the move is meant not to compete for limelight with the former President Edgar Lungu who is certainly likely to announce his comeback into active politics.

“We have all been told to stop campaigns as a we to maintain unity in the party. There was a feeling that the internal campaigns were causing division in the party. But we are aware that the real reason is to avoid stealing limelight from the former President Edgar Lungu who is on the verge of political comeback.

There is a feeling that Mr. Lungu should continue testing waters through public appearances and gauge his popularity. So far they are happy with the reception he is getting wherever he goes,” insiders disclosed.