PF Presidential Aspiring Candidates Must Sign A Social Contract With The Party- Clement Tembo

PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRING CANDIDATES MUST SIGN A SOCIAL CONTRACT WITH THE PARTY CLEMENT TEMBO.

Nov 23, 2022

The Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Vice Secretary Clement Tembo has called for all eight presidential aspiring candidates to put in writing a commitment to the party after the convention regardless the outcome of the results.

Mr. Tembo has emphasized the need for unity in the party especially after the convention.

“It is an open secret that the PF remains a party of choice among the majority Zambians, and that people are already fatigued with the lies from the UPND leaving the Patriotic Front as the best option to emancipate Zambia from inept and mediocre leadership” says Mr. Tembo.

Zambia deserves leaders that have integrity and of stable character unlike people that jump from one place to another to satisfy their ego.

Whoever will fail to sign a pledge will be considered untrustworthy both to the party and the nation at large. He however stated that these were not party guidelines but that individual aspirants should introspect as they pursued such huge national causes.

I have faith that the PF will emerge stronger after the convention and the people’s hope for an even better Zambia leaving no one behind shall be rekindled.

Together we can, power belongs to the people. Mr. Tembo Charged