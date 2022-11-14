PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES COMPARE NOTES

LUSAKA-Monday, 14th November 2022

Some of the Patriotic Front presidential candidates today informally met to discuss the need to foster unity of purpose in the party and engender a mode of working together.

In the picture from left to right; Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya MP, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Greyford Monde, Hon. Brian Mundubile and Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

On 31st October, 2022 the party closed nominations that saw eight (😎 candidates filing of nominations for the position of Patriotic Front President.

Others standing for the position of party president include Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili and Hon. Miles Sampa.

The party is expected to hold the Extraordinary General Conference on March 2023.

The Central Committee is expected to issue guidelines and a campaign calendar for the candidates.