PF Presidential Candidates Will Be Requested To Withdraw When Edgar Lungu Announces His Return- Davies Mwila

By CIC.

PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WILL BE REQUESTED TO WITHDRAW WHEN EDGAR LUNGU ANNOUNCES HIS RETURN, SAYS DAVIES MWILA.

Substantive PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says a compromise will be reached where other PF Presidential aspirants will be requested to withdraw when Former President Edgar Lungu announces his return to active politics again.

Mr. Mwila said so far, Edgar Lungu is the strongest candidate to face President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 elections because of his performance while in power.

“Discussions are already underway to pave way for the smooth return of ba Lungu. There will be no confusion. In any case, I am the substantive PF Secretary General and ba Lungu is the substantive PF President. We will consider refunding the other candidates who paid nomination fees for the PF candidature,” Mwila told journalists in an interview.

Mwila said they were just assessing the ground and everything looks favourable for Edgar Lungu to return because he can easily be sold compared to new people who are not known.