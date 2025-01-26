PF PROPAGANDA BACKFIRES AS HAMASAKA SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S HEALTH

A recent claim by the Patriotic Front (PF) that President Hakainde Hichilema is unwell has been dismissed as mere speculation. State House Chief Communications Specialist, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka took to Facebook to set the record straight, warning PF’s Chief Propagandist, Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba to cease spreading misinformation.

In his comment, Hamasaka stated, “Emmanuel Mwamba, please don’t bring trouble to yourself. I have been in touch with the President almost the whole day today. The speculation you are posting on your Munyaule and other PF pages is very dangerous.”

Hamasaka’s warning was seen as a clear message from the President’s camp that they will not tolerate false information being spread about President Hichilema’s health or any other matter.

ODF