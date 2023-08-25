PF RALLY TO GO AHEAD-LUBINDA
Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has emphasised that the Mass Public Rally scheduled for 26th August 2023 will proceed as earlier scheduled.
Lubinda stated that the party has followed all laid down legal and administrative requirements to hold the public rally.
He stated that following his consultations with the party’s Central Committee, it was decided that the party should proceed as it had complied with provisions of the Public Order Act.
He said the police actions to prevent the rally were all illegal as demonstrated by the succesful appeal against the decisions obtained through the Minister of Home Affairs.
He has urged the party structures in Lusaka to come in numbers and hear to the messages.of hope and renewal.
The party is expected to hold a mass rally to launch its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan.
The rally will begin at 11;00 and end at 16;00hrs.
They are testing water. ….. kikikikikiki
This will not end nicely for both sides.
If police act on State House instructions to be violent against rally goers, it will tarnish our image internationally. It will be on BBC news.
Hakainde should back down now. He has more important work to do. If he fixes the economy, PF can hold even one million rallies a day, and it will not get them votes. But right now, it is looking dark for Hakainde.
HH has no competition at the moment and the near future
True just leave them problem with politicians they don’t analyse issues.
PF is deliberately causing confusion to soul the UPND administration. They know what they are doing is wrong but like people very high on dagger and liquor continue to behave recklessly. They are doing what they would not allow others to do during their time in power. This is a deliberate act of provocation. During their time in power they had chance to reform the law but for selfish reasons didn’t. Herein lies the dilemma, if PF hold their rally against police clearance they would by default have amended the law by their intransigence. This will set in motion a dangerous precedent in the governance system. PF should accept that they blew their opportunity to reform the law and should graciously swallow their pride .
Let the PF hold their Rally…The UPND and their Praise Thugs say there are no opposition parties in Zambia! Why should they be scared of the dead PF??
The UPND shouldn’t use the Covid period restrictions of 2021 as the overall obtaining situation during their time in opposition. This is a total lie. From 2006 HH was all over Zambia selling himself to the public without any hindrance. This is well documented. But the man lost the Elections, and fairly for 5 Times…
Allow the Opposition to interact with the citizenry..This is the democracy we fought for in 1991