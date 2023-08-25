PF RALLY TO GO AHEAD-LUBINDA

Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has emphasised that the Mass Public Rally scheduled for 26th August 2023 will proceed as earlier scheduled.



Lubinda stated that the party has followed all laid down legal and administrative requirements to hold the public rally.



He stated that following his consultations with the party’s Central Committee, it was decided that the party should proceed as it had complied with provisions of the Public Order Act.



He said the police actions to prevent the rally were all illegal as demonstrated by the succesful appeal against the decisions obtained through the Minister of Home Affairs.



He has urged the party structures in Lusaka to come in numbers and hear to the messages.of hope and renewal.

The party is expected to hold a mass rally to launch its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan.

The rally will begin at 11;00 and end at 16;00hrs.