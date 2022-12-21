PF RECEIVE GENDER AUDIT REPORT

Wednesday 21st December, 2022

The Patriotic Front today received and deliberated upon the 2021 Gender Audit Report highlighting participation of women in governance and elections information with a focus on political parties that took part in the 2021 general elections.

The Report was commissioned by the Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) and presents a detailed exploration of the gender equality situation in the country.

Zambia continues to lag behind on it’s national, regional and international gender quality obligations despite the major policy milestones that the country has adopted over the years.

And receiving the report, Party Acting Secretary General Hon Nickson Chilangwa emphasised the need for all political parties and government to adopt and implement policies and legislation that would enhance women’s participation in politics and governance. Hon Chilangwa said that the Patriotic Front has broken the glass ceiling for women by producing the country’s first female Vice President, first female Chief Justice and many more female leaders in various strategic political and governance portfolios.

Hon Chilangwa said the Patriotic Front wants to take advantage of the proposed review and amendments of its party constitution to standardise all founding party documents to ensure they are gender transformative, and that the party’s women’s league is further strengthened.

And speaking on behalf of ZCSD, Acting Executive Director, Mr. Zebbies Mumba said the Audit Report has opened up conversation around the role women play in political parties and the various structural and systematic issues that keep women from meaningfully participating in politics.

Mr Mumba assured Hon Chilangwa and the Patriotic Front that his organisation will continue to engage all political stakeholders in order to enhance women’s participation in politics and governance in Zambia.

Issued by

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front