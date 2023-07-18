PF Recruited Cadres, Junkies In Police Service Who Are Raping Detainees – IG

PF RECRUITED CADRES, JUNKIES WHO ARE RAPING DETAINEES, INTO POLICE SERVICE – IG
POLICE Inspector General Graphel Musamba says the PF recruited cadres and junkies into the police service who are now doing awful things.
In an interview, Musamba said some officers recruited by the previous regime didn’t have knowledge on the existing laws but they were posted mostly in Matero and other areas.
“Be aware that we are being messed up by bad officers. Much of the reports are a hangover from the bad recruitment done by the PF and we have officers in some police stations and in Matero especially, who have been doing awful things…That group of recruitment from PF has been causing stress for us; there was a bunch of recruitment by PF that mainly swept cadres off the……
(News Diggers)
So beans IG, what are you doing about this situation.
This IG is proving to just like his appointee. As a leader with all sorts of tools you need to know how to effectively work with each one of them. And now what this IG is telling us is that he can supervise these excited cops.
Who employed the sugilite thieving commissioner of police?.
He knows that he’s only in that position for 3 years or less that’s why he can talk so carelessly! How do you insult your surbordinates like that and hope to get positive output!
It is utterly disgusting how the UPND keep blaming PF for their incompetence. Unacceptable.
The implication that all rapists in the police are PF is totally false.
If you look at majority of cases in court today involving defilement, rape, gays, and incest, you will see a pattern. Most of the cases are in Southern province, or involve someone called “Haa” something. Even those policemen arrested for these despicable crimes are mostly from Southern province. Do not insult me, just read the recent posts on Zambia Observer. The latest being that vile SDA elder that raped a 12 year old girl. These vile individuals belong to the UPND. Let us be factual in reporting Mr. IG. Shifting the blame on PF will not work. What is wrong with you people?
Meanwhile the FIC report indicates there is more corruption now than during PF. Will the UPND blame PF for teaching them how to be corrupt? Useless government.
Clearly a mistake has been made , how ever don’t make another one by going tribal as your tendency is. This problem you highlighted is happening in all provinces by various tribes and needs urgent attention.
It is not a tribal issue , it is a society issue. Let’s not see politics in everything. Be objective my friend.
I think we should meet over a cup of coffee and chat about this thorny issued you keep peddling which is misleading you and separating the well intended citizens.
I will have a coffee with you yes my friend. I need to cleanse you from being a praise singer.
And of course you are correct that such vile acts know no tribe or political party. It is the IG and his boss that want to blame PF for everything evil that is currently happening in Zambia. We voted out PF for a good reason. We expect better from government.
Ok. But, you are Public figure and not a politician. I am sure you can’t isolate which one’s who came on The force on merit and those who were brought in the back door.
With all fairness all officers must have satisfied the official legal conditions required by the institution before hiring them.
Therefore it is prudent to inform us that all officers will undergo refresher and continuous courses and training to assess their continued stay in the police force.
Those who are disorderly won’t qualify to keep their jobs. We are sure their are administrative processes that can be used to terminate the employment of disobedient officers.
When you come out with such unsubstantiated accusations it makes you impartial. Please maintain the professional lane.
@Mate-That is correct and wisely said on both comments
Well spoken Sir. Now route them out of the service so people can have confidence in ZP again. I have never seen such bad behaviour in ZP before. Even speed traps and police hiding on side roads all over from copperbelt to livingstone motorists are forced to drive nervously at snail pace to avoid paying out money. I thought all this wad stopped?
PF legancy continues tô haunt the nation. This unfortunately scenario is almost in every government institutions.
IG, you certainly know where and when they were trained as well as their service numbers and where they are deployed. So fish out the bad ones. We don’t need them in the service