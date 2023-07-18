PF Recruited Cadres, Junkies In Police Service Who Are Raping Detainees – IG

PF RECRUITED CADRES, JUNKIES WHO ARE RAPING DETAINEES, INTO POLICE SERVICE – IG

POLICE Inspector General Graphel Musamba says the PF recruited cadres and junkies into the police service who are now doing awful things.

In an interview, Musamba said some officers recruited by the previous regime didn’t have knowledge on the existing laws but they were posted mostly in Matero and other areas.

“Be aware that we are being messed up by bad officers. Much of the reports are a hangover from the bad recruitment done by the PF and we have officers in some police stations and in Matero especially, who have been doing awful things…That group of recruitment from PF has been causing stress for us; there was a bunch of recruitment by PF that mainly swept cadres off the……

(News Diggers)