PRESS STATEMENT



PF REMAINS IN UKA AND WILL TABLE THE RECOMMENDATION TO JOIN TONSE ALLIANCE AND OTHER ALLIANCES IN THE NEXT CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING



18th September, 2024



COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN,



Following our last engagement with the media last week and subsequent announcements, the Patriotic Front’s position has not changed and remains the same. Last week during the press briefing, l said that the PF was in UKA and will remain in UKA. That position has never changed because PF cherishes our association with other political parties in UKA.



In like manner, l also said that PF had appointed a task force to review terms and references of various opposition alliances namely the People’s Pact and Tonse Alliance as both movements had formally extended invitations for our party to consider joining them. This afternoon, I am pleased to announce that our task force has successfully completed a comprehensive review of the Tonse Alliance’s terms of references and have since submitted a report to my office. The report recommends that our next Central Committee meeting should prioritize joining Tonse Alliance as well as other alliances.



I want to stress that the Patriotic Front remains committed to working with all opposition political parties in finding solutions to the numerous challenges that have faced our nation since the UPND party came into office. We recognise that these challenges require a unified approach, and we firmly believe that through cooperation and dialogue, we can forge viable solutions that benefit all citizens by working with like minded partners and stakeholders.



These discussions are very important, and I look forward to having your input and views on the subject. Let me, therefore, call upon all members of the party and the nation at large to not shy away from sharing there views and opinions through party offices and my office, as your contributions and opinions will go a long way in shaping the future of the Patriotic Front and our combined efforts toward serving our nation. Therefore, l am calling upon all PF members to remain calm as we resolve these issues.



Thank you, and May God bless the Patriotic Front and Zambia.



Hon. Raphael Nakachinda

Secretary General

PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY