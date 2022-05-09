By Scoop Reporter

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) national chairman Davies Chama has appealed to party members to contribute towards the successful holding of the forthcoming general conference.

Mr. Chama has appealed to party members to contribute towards the event which he says will gobble a total of K5 million with 1, 250 delegates expected to attend.

In a letter dated May 4, 2022, and copied to, among others, Members of the Central Committee, Members of Parliament, provincial committees, district committees, and constituency committees, Mr. Chama says the Central Committee meeting held on April 30, 2022, resolved that this bill will be foot by party members and sympathisers.