PF RISE FOR THE SAKE OF MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA – FATHER GODWYN MULENGA

THE Patriotic Front has a duty to rise to help build Democracy in Zambia.

St. Ignatius Catholic Parish priest Fr Godwin Mulenga said when people are suffering they need entities such as the Opposition political parties to speak for them.

Speaking at the 8th Memorial Anniversary of the late President Michael Chilufya Sata, Father Godwin Mulenga said in order to enhance democracy, checks and balances, the Patriotic Front as an Opposition party, needed to be formidable and strong.

He said the Patriotic Front has a duty to rise from its troubles for the sake of their founder leader, Michael Chilufya Sata.

He said politics should be about the people. He urged the Patriotic Front to be united in order to be an effective Opposition.

“They say you are finished. They say you lost elections. But learn from your mistakes. Zambians want an effective Government and also a formidable Opposition for the benefit of the people and the country.”

He said Government has a duty to work but also the Opposition has a greater duty to provide checks and balances.

He encouraged the party to promote youthful leadership.

He also condemned the spirit where a new government scandalizes and destroys the legacy of the previous government.

He said the former ruling party had done a lot of public works.

He bemoaned that many innocent professionals who have been fired just because they were appointed by the previous administration.