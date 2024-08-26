PF SAYS FORMATION OF “HH MPAKA 2031” ALLIANCE AN INDICATION THAT GOVT HAS LOST POPULARITY

Nonhlanhla Phuti

The opposition Patriotic Front has charged that the forming of the “HH mpaka 2031” alliance comprising faith-based and civil society organizations is a clear indication of a government that has lost popularity and the support of Zambians.

Some faith-based, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders on the Copperbelt yesterday launched an alliance dubbed “HH mpaka 2031,” to champion President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued stay in office until 2031.

Reacting to this development, PF chairman for information and publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba says the formed alliance shows that zambians have rejected President Hichilema due to his unpopular policies that have plagued the country into an economic crisis.

Mr. Mwamba has told Phoenix News in an interview that no amount of propaganda or groupings from opportunistic fellows will change the state of the country, which is bleeding to death.

He adds that Zambia currently needs help and President Hichilema and his supporters must focus on the issues that continue to affect Zambians such as the high cost of living, load-shedding and disease outbreaks, among others.

And political scientist, Dr. Alex Ng’oma believes that President Hichilema will not condone such an alliance, especially since he opposed such groupings by people who called themselves “Christians for l

Lungu” when he was in opposition.

PHOENIX NEWS