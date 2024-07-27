PF SAYS ITS MUSICIAN DANDY KRAZY HAS BEEN BADLY BEATEN BY UPND THUGS IN LUSAKA

Lusaka – Friday, July 26 2024

Identified United Party for National Development (UPND) thugs on Friday afternoon attacked and brutally beat Moses Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy.

Dandy Krazy had stopped at Heroes Stadium Bus stop around 13;00hrs on his way to Ndola when the call boys recognised him and mobbed him.

This attracted the attention of the UPND gangs that run the bus stop and instantly attacked him accusing him of supporting the Patriotic Front.

They UPND thugs threatened to kill him and accused him of being a member of the Opposition Patriotic Front.

Dandy sustained injuries and complained of pain on his head, back and legs.

During the attack, he remained helpless as passers-by and by-standers feared to rescue him as the thugs threatened to beat whoever helped Dandy.

On Independence Day in 2011, President Sata bestowed the Grand Commander of the Order of Freedom award on Dandy Krazy whose real name is for his popular PF campaign song “Don’t Kubeba.”

He is among Zambia’s major popular artists.