PF SEEKS JUSTICE AS SEVEN CHELSTONE POLICE STATION ATTACKERS ARE RELEASED ON BOND

….as UPND distances itself from group.



A Patriotic Front (PF) member Chris Chiinda has urged the police to ensure that justice prevails after he and others were assaulted by alleged United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres at Chelstone police in Lusaka earlier this

week.



Mr Chiinda who is also a business man has expressed concern at the recent political violence and has asked law enforcement agencies to curtail the situation before it spirals out of control.



But UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Anderson Banda has distanced his party

from the seven men that were arrested at Chelstone police for causing violence.



Meanwhile, police Deputy Public Relations Manager Danny Mwale says the seven

individuals that were involved in the fracas at Chelstone Police Station have been charged with assault and malicious damage to property after they were arrested.