PF SEEKS JUSTICE AS SEVEN CHELSTONE POLICE STATION ATTACKERS ARE RELEASED ON BOND
….as UPND distances itself from group.
A Patriotic Front (PF) member Chris Chiinda has urged the police to ensure that justice prevails after he and others were assaulted by alleged United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres at Chelstone police in Lusaka earlier this
week.
Mr Chiinda who is also a business man has expressed concern at the recent political violence and has asked law enforcement agencies to curtail the situation before it spirals out of control.
But UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Anderson Banda has distanced his party
from the seven men that were arrested at Chelstone police for causing violence.
Meanwhile, police Deputy Public Relations Manager Danny Mwale says the seven
individuals that were involved in the fracas at Chelstone Police Station have been charged with assault and malicious damage to property after they were arrested.
So the PF now knows the word criminals…hahaha haha hahaha…
Just take some of your bitter medicine….you will be alright
But members of PF are the criminals we are chasing as Zambians…
Surprisingly, they have also known the word justice, when they served none to anyone during their misrule. Ifipuba nabafifumya patulo.
Those seven men must have justice too. The pf were gathered at the police station seeking justice for binoculars. What makes the pf fe el superior to other zambians
They are entitled to be released on Police Bond saney as Nakachinda, Chitotela etc were all released on police Bond. Same Law is applicable to everyone that is arrested for an offence that is bailable