NAKACINDA TRANSFERED TO SOLWEZI
Police in Lusaka have transferred to Solwezi, Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda.
Nakacinda has not been charged.
He is being taken to Solwezi, where a complaint was made against him.
Abusing the law at its fullest, when you know this case will be dismissed with costs.
We never learn.
Hakainde is used to cows because they do not question his methods. Now he is dealing with crafty people, he is totally lost.
Fix those that stole from us, not these tuma small boys that are farting towards Southern province.
Let the law they left in power be used to deal with them. They set the bed let them. Sleep in it. This has nothing to do with the President.
Your reasoning here is twisted. Who set the law which ch is being enforced. Until it is changed by parliament let’s go with it. Whom did they make it for in the first place.