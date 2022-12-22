PF SENIOR OFFICIALS SUMMONED BY POLICE

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

The Zambia Police have summoned some Patriotic Front Members to appear before the Force Headquarters at 14hours.

Among them is Acting Party President Given Lubinda, Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda, his deputy Emmanuel Mwamba and Canisius Banda.

Emmanuel Mwamba tells Diamond News that it is the third time that the team is being summoned.

He speculates that the summons could be in relation to statements issued by the said PF officials over the death of Former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube.- Diamond TV