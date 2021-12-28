Miles Sampa



PF set Precedent in 2014

President Michael Sata fires SG Wynter Kambimba and appoints ECL as SG. Bridget Atanga remains as deputy SG.

Sata dies and party Vice President Guy Scott become acting PF President until the extraordinary general conference. ECL as SG is asked to step aside after declaring his candidature for the PF President vacant office. Deputy SG Bridget Atanga becomes acting SG.

Fast forward to 2021 and back to Opposition, the incumbent SG Davies Mwila steps aside. Nixon Chilangwa is then appointed as acting SG and Given Lubinda as Vice President.

Some months later Incumbent PF President ECL decides to step aside. With his blessings and that of majority MCCs, Given Lubinda is elevated to acting President.

With the 2014 events on record, it means all powers of the PF office of the President are vested in the acting President who now happens to be Given Lubinda. This will be so until the General Conference in June 2022 and one hopes this time around, there will only be one and not two General Conferences held same weekend leading to disputes and Court cases. Nipano tuli.

MBS27.12.21