PF sets K200,000 as nomination fee for party presidency

ANY male member who wishes to contest the presidency of the vanquished PF has up to October 31 this year, to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of K200,000 and K100,000 for women.

According to caretaker president of the boat wreckage Given Lubinda, the nominations open on September 1.

Lubinda said this was arrived at after a Central Committee meeting today.

“The Party has invited presidential candidates to lodge in expression of interest to stand for the the position of Party Presidency at the forthcoming General Conference,” Lubinda stated.

Lubinda said after this process, the party’s Central Committee would issue a campaign calendar for presidential candidates.

The former justice minister said the central committee had prescribed the last Saturday and Sunday of March, 2023 as provisional days under which the General Conference would be held.

The former ruling party failed to hold it’s general conference last June after failing to raise the K5 million needed to finance the elective event.

PF was thrown into disarray by a massive and historic election defeat last year which sent their leader and presidential candidate Edgar Lungu into political retirement.

So far, tribalist Chishimba Kambwili, former ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba and PF Mporokoso member of parliament Brian Mundubile have publicly shown interest in taking the party’s presidency.

Kalemba