PF SG CALLS FOR MATERO PARLIAMENTARY SEAT TO BE DECLARED VACANT

By Best Jere

The Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Morgan Ng’ona, has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the Matero Parliamentary seat vacant, following the expulsion of its incumbent MP, Miles Sampa.

In his submission, Mr. Ng’ona has argued that Mr. Sampa was officially expelled from PF on July 3, 2024.

He has further revealed that the party promptly informed the Speaker of the National Assembly of the development on July 3 and 4, 2024 but despite this, no action has been taken to vacate the seat.

Mr. Ng’ona has since asked the court to compel the National Assembly to immediately declare the seat vacant and formally notify the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to facilitate a by-election.