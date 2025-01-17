·
PF SG CALLS FOR MATERO PARLIAMENTARY SEAT TO BE DECLARED VACANT
By Best Jere
The Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Morgan Ng’ona, has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the Matero Parliamentary seat vacant, following the expulsion of its incumbent MP, Miles Sampa.
In his submission, Mr. Ng’ona has argued that Mr. Sampa was officially expelled from PF on July 3, 2024.
He has further revealed that the party promptly informed the Speaker of the National Assembly of the development on July 3 and 4, 2024 but despite this, no action has been taken to vacate the seat.
Mr. Ng’ona has since asked the court to compel the National Assembly to immediately declare the seat vacant and formally notify the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to facilitate a by-election.
Ah, another UPND surrogate.
In 6 months, he will also be apologising that he got used by his sponsor that is shrinking democratic space in our country.
Vote against one party dictatorship!!!!
Vote wisely in 2026.
Kindly indicate which pf is this one?
Don’t make us more confused please try to ease our guess.we are already confuse so do add salt.
Hon. Miles Sampa had initially appointed Morgan Ng’ona as Secretary General after he had usurped the PF and became PF President but soon expelled Morgan Ng’ona who also expelled Miles Sampa. So, both expelled each other under PF Rules.
There are 3 PFs…… kwaliba?
It is a big joke.
Where is ECL who said he has come to save PF?
Registrar of societies better deregister the Party it doesn’t make sense apart from confusion and nonsense.