PF SECRETARY GENERAL NEARLY BEATEN BY PF CARDERS OVER SEAN TEMBO’S WEEKLY RISK AALLOWANCES.

PF Acting Sectretary General Nickson Chilangwa was yesterday nearly beaten by scores of angry PF carders for suggesting that the weekly funding the party gives to PEP Leader Sean E. Tembo be increased from 15,000 to K20,000. Before being threatened to be beaten, Chilangwa who is the PF acting SG had told the youths that there was need for the party to increase funding to Mr Sean Tembo from the current K15,000 to K20,000 weekly as he was doing a good job in speaking for the party.

This annoyed the youths who accused the leadership of making similar mistakes that caused the former Ruling Party to lose elections last year. But when Mr Chilangwa insisted that the opposition party will go ahead in increasing Mr Tembo’s allowances, the youths got angry and nearly beat him up. Ebron Sinkala one of the youths talked to said part members were annoyed that the former ruling party started wasting money on Sean Tembo without the consent of other key members. Mr Chilangwa was luckly whisked away unharmed by the party’s security team.



On Thursday 19th August 2021, the losing PF members secretly met Sean Tembo asking him to be attacking President HH and UPND for them. Mr Tembo agreed the offer and K50,000 was paid to him with the promise of getting K15,000 per week. Since August last year, Sean Tembo has been receiving K15,000 per week but yesterday, he demanded that his allowance be increased from to K20,000 as he is risking his life.

SOURCE: Zambian Accurate Information