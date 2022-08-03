PF SHOCKED BY NULLIFICATION OF MALANJI’S ELECTION

The Opposition Patriotic Front is shocked the Constitutional Court has upheld the nullification of the election of its Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji, a few days after its Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo lost his seat.

The Constitutional Court has today affirmed the decision of the High Court to declare Mr. Malanji as Kwacha Constituency PF MP void for not possessing a grade 12 certificate during his election.

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda describe the judgment as strange because Mr. Malanji was eligible to contest the election but has expressed confidence in retaining both the Kwacha and Kabushi seats once the elections are called.

And Mr. Nakacinda has questioned the motive of the new dawn government to fire Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano.

Meanwhile, Historian Professor Bizeck Phiri has urged the PF to quickly hold the extraordinary convention to elect the party President as failure to do so will weaken them further.