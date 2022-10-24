PF SHOT THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT – MWEETWA

The Patriotic Front Party (PF) shot themselves in the foot by refusing to heed advice given to them by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on the ineligibility of Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo, United Party for National Development spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

But PF spokesperson Raphael Nakacinda wondered how the party shot itself in the foot when the Constitutional Court stated that the duo qualified for the by-elections.

Mr Mweetwa described the decision by PF not to listen to ECZ as unfortunate but it should not be blamed on the UPND.

He said ECZ went out of its way to write and indicate to PF that Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji did not qualify for the by-election before the nominations were conducted but the party ignored the advice.

“Instead their candidates said if their faces were not on the ballot paper, the election was not going to take place. “Their decision was not for us to interpret