PF should blame itself for allegedly stirring up tribalism – Elvis Nkandu

The fight against corruption and restoration of the rule of law are not targeted at former leaders from the northern and eastern parts of the country, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has stated.

Mr Nkandu says the Patriotic Front (PF) should blame itself for allegedly stirring up tribalism during the time it was in government.

Mr Nkandu said that assumptions that the fight against the vice is targeted at Bembas and Easterners are unfounded.

According to Mr Nkandu, the PF should stop crying foul about Bembas and Easterners being arrested for alleged corruption because they were the majority in government and that it should not be misconstrued as harassment.

The possibility of arresting Bembas and Easterners is very high because they were the majority holding key positions.

Zambia Daily Mail