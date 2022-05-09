PF SHOULD POSTPONE THEIR CONFERENCE UNTIL THEY ARE CLEARED FROM CORRUPTION, SAYS MSONI

By Scoop Reporter

ALL People’s Congress (ACP) party president Nason Msoni has urges the Patriotic Front (PF) to consider postponing its general conference indefinitely to allow for a period of clearance from wrongdoing during the period they served in Government.

Mr. Msoni says the unraveling allegations of impropriety leveled against some of their senior members are rather too serious to be ignored for individuals aspiring for national leadership.

“In a nutshell, it would be a waste of time to have the entire elected leadership of the party indicted for corruption and money laundering-related offenses soon after being elected to various party positions.

“Our unsolicited counsel and political assertion is that the Patriotic Front will do well to postpone their general conference indefinitely until all of them are cleared from wrong doing,” Mr. Msoni says.