PF SHOULD STOP THIS ‘CHIHUNYE’ BEHAVIOUR, TAKE RESPONSIBILITY AND STOP BLAMING INNOCENT PEOPLE

By Patrick Samwimbila

For 2 years 11 months now the former ruling party has failed to come to terms with the 2021 loss. From failure to hold the general conference after collecting Two Hundred Thousand Kwachas from aspiring candidates, to abandoning of it’s members and structures, to spliting into two factions, to expulsion of their own Members of Parliament, and now to subjecting the nation to 9 by – elections.

President Hakainde Hichilema was vindicated when Miles Sampa clearly dismissed the propaganda which the other PF faction has been championing accusing the Executive of having a hand in the intra-party drama that has engulfed the former ruling party since 2021.

There are too many power hungry individuals in PF, too much greediness and insincerity in the leadership that’s why they have kept on dribbling each other to a point of scoring in their own goal. For avoidance of doubt, let’s analyse the recent happenings where Miles Sampa decided to reconcile with former President Lungu. What was difficult for Miles to carry his friends (Chabinga and Ng’ona) along? Why decide to throw his friends under the bus? On the other hand, why didn’t ECL intervene by embracing all his young brothers (Miles, Chabinga and Ng’ona)? So you can see from this one example that there is too much dishonest among the top leadership.

All democracy loving Zambians, senior citizens and the church should call the PF to order so that they stop this self-cannibalism, the practice of eating parts of one’s own body. PF should take responsibility and apologize to Zambians for causing these unnecessary pending by – elections.