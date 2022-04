PF shouldn’t have guts to open their mouths, they destroyed this country – Kasanda

CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the UPND cannot consult former president Edgar Lungu because he made a thousand mistakes, adding that PF should not even have the “guts to open their mouths” because they destroyed the country.

And Kasanda says Lungu cannot even talk about hypocrisy when he is a hypocrite himself.

On Wednesday, former PF secretary general Davies Mwila said alt ….

