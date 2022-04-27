PF SINDA MP ARRESTED FOR SWEARING AFFIDAVIT TO INCLUDE KAZUNGULA ON HIS NAMES

By NewsMakers

A Patriotic Front Sinda Member of Parliament Masauso Kazungula Tembo has been arrested by the Police for swearing in an affidavit to include ‘Kazungula’ on his names.

In 2016 and 2021 elections, Kazungula heavily defeated and humiliated Levy Ngoma who is President Hakainde Hichilema’s Political advisor.

He is being held at Lusaka Central police and it has been said that he will be charged with fraud on the premise of altering his name by including Kazungula through an affidavit.

But a source at the Police has indicated that the charge is watered down because the PF Sinda MP followed procedure and the law to include Kazungula as part of his name.

The source says the arrest of Tembo has been engineered by someone with authority.

