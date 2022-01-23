Copperbelt Province~Kalulushi.

PF SNAGGED ON THE COPPERBELT ~ Banda Sakanya.

PF on the Copperbelt will this afternoon be snagged with massive defection to UPND in Kalulushi.

The biggest ever event that will be characterised by more defections from other political parties has attracted sharp reaction from the opposition PF which has funded some disgruntled youths to issue unwarranted warnings and unparratable language upon UPND leadership.

Former Mayor and 2021 independent candidate MP Rashida Mulenga with all PF former councilors and all structures in Kalulushi are on on mass exodus to UPND today.

This first ever event on the Copperbelt from Kalulushi will go ahead despite the sponsored videos of unrully and disgruntled youths claiming all youths in Kalulushi have rejected Rashida.

The truth in reality is that, no youths on the structures have so far demeaned the coming of Rashida to UPND.

The District, Constituency and all structures in Kalulushi have all resoundingly applauded the coming of Rashida with all the entire PF structures as politics is about numbers.

UPND shall not tolerate any form of lawlessnes and strongly condemn the arrasement of the DAO by unrully youths that invaded the office to harras and beat up the personal.

It is equally unfortunate to see youths without guts open their mouths to insult with no sense of shame against all olds of our Zambian culture of respecting elders.

It is in this line that all unrully youths are reminded to be responsible and never to be used as conduits of violence because UPND regime shall not spare them, but it shall grip and place whoever the would be offender behind bars

The event is going ahead as enough security has been mobilized to counter the planned hooliganism being planned by PF known figure in Kalulushi who is funding unruly acts of disorder.