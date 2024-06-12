PF spent K100 million on campaign advertising – witness

A SENIOR Investigations officer at Drug Enforcement commission (DEC) yesterday told the Lusaka magistrate court that Patriotic Front (PF) through its former Secretary General, Davies Mwila sent over K100 million to 50 Media houses in the country for adverts in preparation of the 2021 general elections.

Mr Highgon Chilele, an investigations officer under the Anti money laundering investigations unit told senior resident magistrate Davies Chibwili sitting under the Economic and Financial Crimes court that various media houses got the money from the PF for adverts without signing proper documentations.

Mr Chilele said he received a report from Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) in 2019 alleging that there were suspicious transactions on the account of messers Anna Mwitwa's account valued at K140million domicile at FNB which was going to the media houses