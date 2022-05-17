“PF STANDS WITH ABILITY TO RECLAIM LOST POLITICAL FORTUNES ,” MWAMBA

…States current government is capitalist without interest of citizens at heart…

Smart Eagles, Tue. May 17

PF Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba has described the current government as a capitalist regime which believes in programs such as the IMF and working with foreign companies as opposed to giving opportunities to its own citizens to thrive.

And Mwamba has expressed confidence that the PF will regain it’s lost political fortunes because it will demonstrate to the Zambian people that it is a better husband than the current government because it is concerned about their welfare .

He said the PF was formed as a pro poor party whose interest is to have a thriving labour force and money in people’s pockets stating that if it departed from this over the years ,then now was time for the party to get back to the ideals upon which it was formed .

Mwamba said this on the Round Table Talk last Friday .

Debunking the theory by some sections of society that the PF is a finished party , Mwamba stated that it has upto 60 MPs ,most of them extremely credible who won in their constituencies with a landslide .

He also attributed the many aspirants for the Presidency of the PF to the attractiveness and viability of the party .

And Mwamba who is former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union said if given an opportunity to head the PF, he would be bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table having served in missions abroad and also as administrative head in several provinces in the nation and at the Ministry of information and Broadcasting then.