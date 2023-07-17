PF STILL INTACT- KUFUKA

PF provincial chairman Mr Kufuka kufuka has said, The perported report by the Upnd that, the entire Kalabo PF District officials have defected to upnd is a total lie and the Mentioned Member Mr Zeka paraded as Kalabo PF District Chairman is not true.

Our chairman is Mr Muzumi from Liuwa Constituency. All the defectors that are being received in Western Province are opportunists who only joined PF during the run up to 2021 General elections.

All those who are reported to have defected from PF to UPND are their members who were looking for lively Hood, favor, businesses and what is happening now is that, they’re now going back to their party.

It’s shameful to see the whole Secretary General of the ruling party spending colossal amount of money to go round the province just to receive members who betrayed them when they were in opposition.

What the Upnd SG must do is to go round the province explaining to the people of Western Province on the plan his party and Government has towards the escalating prices of basic goods such as mealie meal which is going at over K280 in most parts of the province than wasting time and money on fake defections.

However, our party structures and generally membership is still intact and as a party we are now focused on rebranding and waiting for the party Leadership’s guidance on the process of Choosing the party President so that come 2026 we bounce back into power.

Issued by

Kufuka Kufuka MCC

Chairman – Western Province