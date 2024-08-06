PF stole money while in power which could have been used to buy relief food – Imenda



GETRUDE Imenda, the UPND deputy secretary general has accused the Patriotic Front (PF) of allegedly having plundered the country’s resources while in government which the new dawn government would have been using to source for relief food for the more than six million Zambians at risk of facing famine as a result of the drought that has hit country.



Ms Imenda has complained that the mockery by the opposition Members of Parliament against Burundi’s donation of 5, 000 metric tonnes of maize to Zambia after the government sold 1.5 million metric tonnes was an act that was unchristian and shameful.- Daily nation