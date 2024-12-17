PF SUFFER MAJOR SETBACK IN SHANGOMBO AS ENTIRE LILONDO WARD STRUCTURE DEFECTS TO UPND.



15/12/24



The embattled Patriotic Front suffered yet another major setback in Shangombo as the entire Lilondo Ward Structure and other members defected to the ruling UPND.



The defectors who were led by the Ward Chairman Mayalo Mwishi and Ward Chairlady were received by the

Provincial Chairman Kapelwa Mbangweta at a colourful meeting held on Saturday 14th December, 2024 at Shalitata Community.



Speaking on behalf of the defectors who were 118 in number, the former PF Lilondo Ward Chairman cited the good leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema who is delivering meaningful development which everyone in Shangombo can see and attest to.



And receiving the defectors, the visibly elated Provincial Chairman Kapelwa Mbangweta who is in Lilondo Ward of Shangombo with his Provincial Team to drum up support for UPND candidate Justin Ndongani in the Lilondo by election slated for 20th December, 2024, encouraged them to feel at home and bring along their friends who are still wasting their time in opposition parties whose main agenda is to criticize government on everything.



He further delivered a message of hope for a better life for everyone from President Hichilema who promises and delivers,the Provincial Chairman appealed to the people of Lilondo Ward to vote for the UPND candidate Justin Ndongani on Friday 20th December, 2024.



Issued



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.