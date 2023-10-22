PF Suspends Davies Chama, Hon. Davison Mung’andu, Hon. Miles Sampa And Hon. Robert Chawinga

PF SUSPENDS DAVIES CHAMA, MILES SAMPA AND OTHERS

Lusaka- 22nd October, 2023

The Patriotic Front has suspended senior members of the party that are currently facing disciplinary charges.

The suspensions are with immediate effect.

Those affected include; Patriotic Front National Chairperson, Hon. Davies Chama, Hon. Davison Mung’andu, Chama South MP, Hon. Miles Sampa, Matero MP, and Mafinga MP, Hon. Robert Chawinga.

Hon. Miles Sampa is facing fresh disciplinary charges after he stormed the Party Secretariat, and his thugs stoned the property on 15th September 2023.

Sampa has also been removed from the position of Chairperson of Local Government.

The Central Commitee has also directed the Disciplinary Committee to complete the process of hearings the disciplinary matters within the period of one month.

The Disciplinary Committee has also been directed to bring recommendations to the Central Commitee for final determination.

The Central Commitee is sitting in Lusaka to attend to many issues including determination of fresh dates of both the Constitutional and Extra-Ordinary General Conference.

In his opening remarks, Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda expressed concern at the ugly development of indiscipline in the party.

He bemoaned that in many instances, the indiscipline was being perpetrated by some senior members.

He stated that he will act to stem the indiscipline and that persons perpetrating it will be dealt with sternly.

More details later.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity.

Member of the Central Committee.

PATRIOTIC FRONT