PF THANKS NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT.

7th, October,2022 || Mongu.

The Patriotic Front in western province has appluaded government for initiating progressive policies.

Chiyumba Chiyumba, a Patriotic Front member in Mongu has expressed delight with the policy of free education from grade one to grade twelve.

Mr Chiyumba has since gone back to school and enrolled with Mongu primary school. Confirming the development, he says he first reported for class on 3rd October,2022.

He has since thanked Republic President Hakainde Hichilema for fulfilling his campaign promise of giving Zambians access to free education.

The visibly excited new pupil in Mongu was clad in a long sleeved white top and a navy blue trousers, he has since encouraged others to utilize the opportunity and go back to school adding that education is for all.

(C) THE FALCON NEWS