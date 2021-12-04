PF threaten to raid Sunzu’s tenant over his hefty pension to Davies Mwila

PF members in Lusaka are up in fists over their losing President’s payment of hefty pensions to Davis Mwila and Samuel Mukupa.

The duo ran a disastrous “alebwelalapo” campaign for Edgar Lungu which ended with their boss’ eviction from Plot One by a man who doesn’t even want to live in State House.

And for their failure, Lungu is reported to have dipped in his famous kasaka ka ndalama to gift the duo K1 million kwacha each as pension for serving as SG and National Chairman respectively.

However, the party’s cadres who spent the entire campaign season sleeping in the streets as they stuck campaign posters and twerked for their party have been left hungry, broke and complaining.

The cadres have threatened to march to Lungu’s rented apartment owned by Africa Cup winning defender Stoppila Sunzu to compel their once feared boss direct some of his Kasaka ka ndalama to fund a general conference to elect a PF president.

