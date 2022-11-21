PF Thug Kaizer Zulu has been arrested by police for crimes against humanity

NOTORIOUS PF THUG KAIZAR ZULU NABBED
By George Lemba(Koswe)
A very NOTORIOUS PF thug who mistook Zambia for being his toilet has been nabbed by the Police.
Kaizar Zulu had run away from Zambia and was hiding in neighbouring countries but on Friday he sneaked into the country and was hiding in Lusaka’s Makeni area at a named PF financier.
Kaizar Zulu is that guy who was basically Former President Edgar Lungu’s co-president.
He went about beating people mercilessly including wanting to kill President Hakainde Hichilema in Sesheke.
He was also part of the gassing plot. Kaizar Zulu through his violence owns a lot of stolen government assets.
We now hope that officers handling him won’t enter into deals with him in order to have freedom when people he assaulted are in pain and with scars.- Koswe
Wow, heey atishani? mama lelo the ringleader, a starling who used to beat up people in public just because he was untouchable today bagwila?
A father of demons must sleep in demon’s cage. Please prisoners Kaizer Zulu is not your friend but an enemy and treat him accordingly.
Twatotela. this shows that akachalo kanono. He knew what he used to do and now you go in hiding what did you do. Ukuziwapo kantu dear.
No bail.
Pardon my language but ‘kwena ichi! Chalibipa umutima nga pa menso!’ I hope the due process of the law does its job.
He even had the audacity to address ECL ati ‘boi!!’
Tepapa nga uwaku Roma!
Honestly once idiots like this one are arrested, there is no need for bond, they are a flight risk and insolent, just link the idiot to one unbailable offence out of the many the idiot committed and delay taking the bastard to Court until 2050 when can be sentenced to life imprisonment. STUPID IDIOT.