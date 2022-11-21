PF Thug Kaizer Zulu has been arrested by police for crimes against humanity

NOTORIOUS PF THUG KAIZAR ZULU NABBED

By George Lemba(Koswe)

A very NOTORIOUS PF thug who mistook Zambia for being his toilet has been nabbed by the Police.

Kaizar Zulu had run away from Zambia and was hiding in neighbouring countries but on Friday he sneaked into the country and was hiding in Lusaka’s Makeni area at a named PF financier.

Kaizar Zulu is that guy who was basically Former President Edgar Lungu’s co-president.

He went about beating people mercilessly including wanting to kill President Hakainde Hichilema in Sesheke.

He was also part of the gassing plot. Kaizar Zulu through his violence owns a lot of stolen government assets.

We now hope that officers handling him won’t enter into deals with him in order to have freedom when people he assaulted are in pain and with scars.- Koswe