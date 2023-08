PF TO GO AHEAD WITH MASS RALLY AT MUCHINGA GROUNDS IN ZINGALUME-NAKACINDA

“In accordance with the law, we sre good ground. We gave adequate notice to the Police on 11th August 2023.



We are going ahead with the rally”-Raphael Nakacinda, Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Information and Publicity.

He says their mass rally is scheduled for Saturday, 26th August 2023.