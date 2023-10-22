PF TO HOLD CRUCIAL CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING TODAY

PF TO HOLD CRUCIAL CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING ON SUNDAY 22ND OCTOBER 2023

Lusaka-Saturday, 21st October 2023

The Patriotic Front is expected to hold a crucial Central Committee Meeting amidst turbulent issues affecting the Party.

The Meeting was due to take place on Saturday but was pushed forward to Sunday 22nd October 2023 to allow the leadership of the party to attend the funerals of Bishop and Overseer of Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BICOGA) and Eric Mwamba Kasolo a nephew of the late President, Michael Chilufya Sata.

On 15th September 2023, suspended Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa accompanied by unruly thugs stormed the Party Secretariat located on Panganani Road and announced that he had taken over the party leadership and declared himself as Interim President.

The party structures in Matero Constituency have since petitioned the party demanding that Central Committee expel Miles Sampa from the Party.

The Party is also expected to discuss proposed rescheduled dates of both the Constitutional Conference and Extra-Ordinary General Conference