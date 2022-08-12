PF TO HOLDS VIGIL FOR KUNGO WHO WAS MURDERED ON AUGUST 12

The Patriotic Front will tomorrow hold a vigil in remembrance of Mr Jackson Kungo, former PF Provincial Chairman for North-Western Province who was alleged murdered by the UPND cadres at a polling station in Solowezi on the 12th of August, 2021.

The PF has announced that the vigil will also be used to pay tribute to all victims of political violence in Zambia.

The event will be held from PF Secretariat in Lusaka at 11: 00 hrs.

URGENT NOTICE

12th August, 2022

Venue: PF Secretariat

Time: 11hrs

All are invited.

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front